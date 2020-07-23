All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 855 W Agatite Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
855 W Agatite Ave 1W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

855 W Agatite Ave 1W

855 West Agatite Avenue · (224) 315-1551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

855 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Lovely Sun-Filled 1BD/1BA in Uptown Neighborhood - Property Id: 317200

Schedule a tour of this lovely sun- filled 1BD/1BA in the Uptown neighborhood! This beautiful gem is within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and your everyday errands.

- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Heat and Water Included
- Tenant Pays Electric, Cable/Internet
- Laundry on site (Shared)

To Schedule A Showing Contact:
Sha-ron Smith
(224) 315-1551 (Texts are okay!!!)
Landstar Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/855-w-agatite-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/317200
Property Id 317200

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have any available units?
855 W Agatite Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have?
Some of 855 W Agatite Ave 1W's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 W Agatite Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
855 W Agatite Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 W Agatite Ave 1W pet-friendly?
No, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 855 W Agatite Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 W Agatite Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 855 W Agatite Ave 1W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity