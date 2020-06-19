854 W Erie 3E

Amenities

hardwood floors pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

Luxury Penthouse in River West! - Luxury Penthouse available in River West with south facing windows for a wealth of natural light and breath taking views. Duplex up with open floor plan and hardwood throughout. 2nd floor has huge master suite with whirlpool bath and Italian tiles, wet bar and 2 outdoor areas. Giant Master Bedroom with full bath, whirlpool/shower, Italian tiles, hardwood floors. 1st floor has 2 additional bedrooms along with 1.5 baths. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large island. Close to everything! Fine dining, galleries, nightlife, river walk, 90/94, etc. Ogden East School district! Furnished and ready to move in. Willing to negotiate to have it unfurnished.



(RLNE5743097)