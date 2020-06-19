All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 854 W Erie 3E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
854 W Erie 3E
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

854 W Erie 3E

854 West Erie Street · (773) 671-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

854 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 854 W Erie 3E · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury Penthouse in River West! - Luxury Penthouse available in River West with south facing windows for a wealth of natural light and breath taking views. Duplex up with open floor plan and hardwood throughout. 2nd floor has huge master suite with whirlpool bath and Italian tiles, wet bar and 2 outdoor areas. Giant Master Bedroom with full bath, whirlpool/shower, Italian tiles, hardwood floors. 1st floor has 2 additional bedrooms along with 1.5 baths. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large island. Close to everything! Fine dining, galleries, nightlife, river walk, 90/94, etc. Ogden East School district! Furnished and ready to move in. Willing to negotiate to have it unfurnished.

(RLNE5743097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 W Erie 3E have any available units?
854 W Erie 3E has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 854 W Erie 3E currently offering any rent specials?
854 W Erie 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 W Erie 3E pet-friendly?
No, 854 W Erie 3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 854 W Erie 3E offer parking?
No, 854 W Erie 3E does not offer parking.
Does 854 W Erie 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 W Erie 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 W Erie 3E have a pool?
Yes, 854 W Erie 3E has a pool.
Does 854 W Erie 3E have accessible units?
No, 854 W Erie 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 854 W Erie 3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 W Erie 3E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 W Erie 3E have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 W Erie 3E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 854 W Erie 3E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4808 North Paulina Apt.
4808 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity