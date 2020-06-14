All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 853 West Agatite Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
853 West Agatite Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

853 West Agatite Avenue

853 West Agatite Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

853 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
853 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New 1 bed / 1 bath in newly Rehabbed building featuring Heat, water, trash included. Stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, granite counter tops, cable ready, Laundry and a bike room on site. Secured entry. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fan. Plenty of closet space. Pets welcome. Parking lot space according to availability. Close to lake, transportation, shopping, restaurants and nightlife. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3540761 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 West Agatite Avenue have any available units?
853 West Agatite Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 West Agatite Avenue have?
Some of 853 West Agatite Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 West Agatite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
853 West Agatite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 West Agatite Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 West Agatite Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 853 West Agatite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 853 West Agatite Avenue does offer parking.
Does 853 West Agatite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 West Agatite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 West Agatite Avenue have a pool?
No, 853 West Agatite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 853 West Agatite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 853 West Agatite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 853 West Agatite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 West Agatite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 853 West Agatite Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
5300 S Michigan Ave
5300 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity