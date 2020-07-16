All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

847 N Marshfield Ave

847 North Marshfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

847 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bed/1bath is in a fantastic location near Ashland/Chicago. It’s been recently remodeled, and has an open floor plan with private in-unit laundry, plenty of storage, and a brand new roof deck! There are tons of windows with natural light and a brand new kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout (1 carpeted bedroom); great counter space and open layout in the living, kitchen, and dining area with French Oak doors separating the master bedroom. The apartment has boiler heating and is supplied with window air-conditioned (ac) units. Quiet, safe and well-maintained building with wonderful neighbors.
KEY FEATURES
• Bedrooms: 3 (master fits king and has huge walk-in closet plus an additional closet!)
• Bath: 1
• Square Feet: 1500
• Floor: 2nd (two story building) with access to roof deck
• Kitchen: stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops
• Laundry: Private Washer/Dryer in Unit
• Hardwood floors
Other Features Details:
• Plenty of room for dining room table
• Bedroom size: 160" x 180" (king) and 2x 140" x 100" (queen)
• Plenty of storage/closet space
• ATTACHED garage parking spot included
• 1/2 mile to "L" Blue Line stops. 1/2 Mile to I-90/94.
• Walking distance to great restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 N Marshfield Ave have any available units?
847 N Marshfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 N Marshfield Ave have?
Some of 847 N Marshfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 N Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
847 N Marshfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 N Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 N Marshfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 847 N Marshfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 847 N Marshfield Ave offers parking.
Does 847 N Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 N Marshfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 N Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 847 N Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 847 N Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 847 N Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 847 N Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 N Marshfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
