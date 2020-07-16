847 N Marshfield Ave

Amenities

This spacious 3 bed/1bath is in a fantastic location near Ashland/Chicago. It’s been recently remodeled, and has an open floor plan with private in-unit laundry, plenty of storage, and a brand new roof deck! There are tons of windows with natural light and a brand new kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout (1 carpeted bedroom); great counter space and open layout in the living, kitchen, and dining area with French Oak doors separating the master bedroom. The apartment has boiler heating and is supplied with window air-conditioned (ac) units. Quiet, safe and well-maintained building with wonderful neighbors.

KEY FEATURES

• Bedrooms: 3 (master fits king and has huge walk-in closet plus an additional closet!)

• Bath: 1

• Square Feet: 1500

• Floor: 2nd (two story building) with access to roof deck

• Kitchen: stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops

• Laundry: Private Washer/Dryer in Unit

• Hardwood floors

Other Features Details:

• Plenty of room for dining room table

• Bedroom size: 160" x 180" (king) and 2x 140" x 100" (queen)

• Plenty of storage/closet space

• ATTACHED garage parking spot included

• 1/2 mile to "L" Blue Line stops. 1/2 Mile to I-90/94.

• Walking distance to great restaurants and nightlife.