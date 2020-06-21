All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

8424 W Catalpa Unit 101

8424 West Catalpa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport. Blue Line west to east to Chicago downtown. Available for rent now.

This is it, your new home in the sky surrounded by a beautiful pet friendly and kid friendly park. This great home comes with granite, stainless steel appliances, new floors and much more. Come see this great home today before its gone.

Contact Vik at 773 294 2483 for showing.

(RLNE5825751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have any available units?
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have?
Some of 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 W Catalpa Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
