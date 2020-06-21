8424 W Catalpa Unit 101

Amenities
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport. Blue Line west to east to Chicago downtown. Available for rent now.
This is it, your new home in the sky surrounded by a beautiful pet friendly and kid friendly park. This great home comes with granite, stainless steel appliances, new floors and much more. Come see this great home today before its gone.
Contact Vik at 773 294 2483 for showing.
(RLNE5825751)