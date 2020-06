Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Very Large 1 Bedroom Near Downtown! - Property Id: 266936



This very large 1 Bedroom unit features hardwood floors, white appliances, exposed brick. The Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Apartment is very large and near blue line and all the action on Milwaukee avenue. It is near the expressway and many restaurants and bars. Parking available for $150/month

No Dogs Allowed



