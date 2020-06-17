All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

834 West Waveland Avenue - 2

834 West Waveland Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

834 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new rehabbed unit steps from Wrigley Field with a parking space included! This unit has to be seen to be believed. Gorgeous, sunny 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit in fantastic Wrigleyville location with high end finishes! Unit features spacious living and dining area with beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Awesome new kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances, dishwasher, custom-designed cabinets, quartz counters, etc. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms feature all new finishes including unique pedestal sinks and quartz counters. Private back deck with additional storage closet. Short walk to lakefront, CTA trains and buses, Whole Foods, and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have any available units?
834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
