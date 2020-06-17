834 West Waveland Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Brand new rehabbed unit steps from Wrigley Field with a parking space included! This unit has to be seen to be believed. Gorgeous, sunny 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit in fantastic Wrigleyville location with high end finishes! Unit features spacious living and dining area with beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Awesome new kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances, dishwasher, custom-designed cabinets, quartz counters, etc. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms feature all new finishes including unique pedestal sinks and quartz counters. Private back deck with additional storage closet. Short walk to lakefront, CTA trains and buses, Whole Foods, and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.