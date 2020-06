Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom in Ukrainian Village - Available 7/1!

Beautiful and Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Ukrainian Village available July 1! Large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout! In unit laundry, ceiling fans stainless steel Appliances, dishwasher, and microwave in a large kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Located on a very quiet street close to Blue line!



Amenities:

Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.