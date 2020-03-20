All apartments in Chicago
8327 Manistee - 1

8327 S Manistee Ave · (331) 244-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8327 S Manistee Ave, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
**MUST SEE** Beautiful, bright totally rehabbed unit. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and kitchen appliances included. Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled unit. Within blocks to park with pool, schools, train, and bus. See yourself in this beautiful unit! Section 8 welcome!

Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas

Requirements:
550 + Credit Score
2 Years Rental History
NO EVICTIONS

Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 Manistee - 1 have any available units?
8327 Manistee - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8327 Manistee - 1 have?
Some of 8327 Manistee - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 Manistee - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8327 Manistee - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 Manistee - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8327 Manistee - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8327 Manistee - 1 offer parking?
No, 8327 Manistee - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8327 Manistee - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 Manistee - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 Manistee - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8327 Manistee - 1 has a pool.
Does 8327 Manistee - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8327 Manistee - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 Manistee - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 Manistee - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
