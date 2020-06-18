All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 824 North Oakley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
824 North Oakley
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:04 AM

824 North Oakley

824 North Oakley Boulevard · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

824 North Oakley Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building in UK VILLAGE (822-824 N. Oakley) Multiple 2B/2B Units Available Between $2400-$2600 *Available for February 1 Move-in* Features: Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances New Quartz Countertops Oversized Kitchen Island New Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Gut Rehabbed Bathrooms Large Living Space High Ceilings Recessed Lighting Excellent Natural Light Throughout Large Bedrooms (accommodates queen or king beds) Great Closet Space Throughout Door Bird Intercom System (cellphone video system) Additional Storage Space in Building Outdoor Parking Spot available for additional cost Easy Street Parking in the Area Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, tree lined street 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave! Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street Steps from Chicago Ave. Bus Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 North Oakley have any available units?
824 North Oakley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 North Oakley have?
Some of 824 North Oakley's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 North Oakley currently offering any rent specials?
824 North Oakley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 North Oakley pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 North Oakley is pet friendly.
Does 824 North Oakley offer parking?
Yes, 824 North Oakley does offer parking.
Does 824 North Oakley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 North Oakley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 North Oakley have a pool?
No, 824 North Oakley does not have a pool.
Does 824 North Oakley have accessible units?
No, 824 North Oakley does not have accessible units.
Does 824 North Oakley have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 North Oakley does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 824 North Oakley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity