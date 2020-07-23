All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
824 E 49th St 3N
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

824 E 49th St 3N

824 E 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

824 E 49th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
CHARMING STUDIO IN KENWOOD AREA - Property Id: 319993

Charming studio apartment in the Kenwood neighborhood:
- Nice size living area that could fit a bed and a couch
- Beautifully kept building and a balcony for grilling

REQUIREMENTS:
575+ Credit Score
Monthly Net Income 3x Rent
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies

For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846

Pamela Mondane | Dream Spots Real Estate
"Move with Mondane!"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/824-e-49th-st-chicago-il-unit-3n/319993
Property Id 319993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 E 49th St 3N have any available units?
824 E 49th St 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 E 49th St 3N have?
Some of 824 E 49th St 3N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 E 49th St 3N currently offering any rent specials?
824 E 49th St 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 E 49th St 3N pet-friendly?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 824 E 49th St 3N offer parking?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N does not offer parking.
Does 824 E 49th St 3N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 E 49th St 3N have a pool?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N does not have a pool.
Does 824 E 49th St 3N have accessible units?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 824 E 49th St 3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 E 49th St 3N does not have units with dishwashers.
