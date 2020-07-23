824 E 49th St 3N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

CHARMING STUDIO IN KENWOOD AREA - Property Id: 319993



Charming studio apartment in the Kenwood neighborhood:

- Nice size living area that could fit a bed and a couch

- Beautifully kept building and a balcony for grilling



REQUIREMENTS:

575+ Credit Score

Monthly Net Income 3x Rent

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846



Pamela Mondane | Dream Spots Real Estate

"Move with Mondane!"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/824-e-49th-st-chicago-il-unit-3n/319993

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937116)