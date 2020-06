Amenities

Gorgeous Ukrainian Village 2BR Penthouse for rent! - Property Id: 267252



Penthouse 2bd/1bath in great location features:

-Newly renovated bathroom

-Central A/C

-GFA

-Dishwasher

-In-unit washer/dryer combo

-Hardwood floors

-Exposed brick throughout.



Living area is spacious with a separate breakfast nook/office area. This unit is very bright and gets tons of natural light. Additional coin laundry located in the basement along with private storage. Unit is vacant and can be toured. Available for immediate move-in



$750 non-refundable move in fee

$350 dog fee (no aggressive breeds)

$150 cat fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267252

