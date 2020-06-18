All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

823 Cornelia #218

823 W Cornelia Ave · (847) 989-1783
Location

823 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out!
Beautiful East Lakeview courtyard building. 1 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, ceiling fans, updated kitchen, good closet space, modern bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly! Easy access to public transportation. Close to Jewel, Whole Foods, Treasure Island Foods, the Lake, Wrigley Field, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Cornelia #218 have any available units?
823 Cornelia #218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Cornelia #218 have?
Some of 823 Cornelia #218's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Cornelia #218 currently offering any rent specials?
823 Cornelia #218 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Cornelia #218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Cornelia #218 is pet friendly.
Does 823 Cornelia #218 offer parking?
No, 823 Cornelia #218 does not offer parking.
Does 823 Cornelia #218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Cornelia #218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Cornelia #218 have a pool?
No, 823 Cornelia #218 does not have a pool.
Does 823 Cornelia #218 have accessible units?
No, 823 Cornelia #218 does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Cornelia #218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Cornelia #218 does not have units with dishwashers.
