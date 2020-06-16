All apartments in Chicago
819 Wood

819 N Wood St · (773) 938-0036
Location

819 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic East Village three bedroom, two bathroom features updated maple kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, spacious living and dining area, fireplace, vaulted ceilings with sky lights, ceiling fans, large bedrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors, deck, central heat and air, laundry room in building, one parking spot included, and dogs are welcome! Short walk to Mariano's and Chicago Ave. transportation, shops, cafes and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Wood have any available units?
819 Wood has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Wood have?
Some of 819 Wood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Wood currently offering any rent specials?
819 Wood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Wood pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Wood is pet friendly.
Does 819 Wood offer parking?
Yes, 819 Wood does offer parking.
Does 819 Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Wood have a pool?
No, 819 Wood does not have a pool.
Does 819 Wood have accessible units?
No, 819 Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Wood has units with dishwashers.
