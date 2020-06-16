Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Fantastic East Village three bedroom, two bathroom features updated maple kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, spacious living and dining area, fireplace, vaulted ceilings with sky lights, ceiling fans, large bedrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors, deck, central heat and air, laundry room in building, one parking spot included, and dogs are welcome! Short walk to Mariano's and Chicago Ave. transportation, shops, cafes and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease