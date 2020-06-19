818 N Clark St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub

STUNNING Convertible in Gold Coast! W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 268810



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!



STUNNING convertible w/ hardwood floors, W/D in unit and floor to ceiling windows

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more.



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268810

Property Id 268810



(RLNE5734263)