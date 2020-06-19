All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 818 N Clark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
818 N Clark St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

818 N Clark St

818 North Clark Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

818 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1889 · Avail. now

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
STUNNING Convertible in Gold Coast! W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 268810

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

STUNNING convertible w/ hardwood floors, W/D in unit and floor to ceiling windows
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more.

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268810
Property Id 268810

(RLNE5734263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 N Clark St have any available units?
818 N Clark St has a unit available for $1,889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 N Clark St have?
Some of 818 N Clark St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 N Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
818 N Clark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 N Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 N Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 818 N Clark St offer parking?
No, 818 N Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 818 N Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 N Clark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 N Clark St have a pool?
Yes, 818 N Clark St has a pool.
Does 818 N Clark St have accessible units?
No, 818 N Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 N Clark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 N Clark St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 818 N Clark St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity