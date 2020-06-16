817 W CORNELIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely rehabbed 2 bed in the heart of the Lakeview on quiet tree-lined street. Hardwood floors, good natural light. Living, dining and kitchen on first level, bedrooms and bathroom on lower level. Tons of space!!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Lots of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Close to Wrigley, great public transit options, Red line or Broadway/Clark, Halsted, Addison and Express buses to downtown all all close by!Pet friendly!! Bring your furry friends!! 40 lb weight limit, 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit ELAN300410