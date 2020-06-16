All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

817 W CORNELIA

817 West Cornelia Avenue · (312) 961-1674
Location

817 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Lovely rehabbed 2 bed in the heart of the Lakeview on quiet tree-lined street. Hardwood floors, good natural light. Living, dining and kitchen on first level, bedrooms and bathroom on lower level. Tons of space!!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Lots of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Close to Wrigley, great public transit options, Red line or Broadway/Clark, Halsted, Addison and Express buses to downtown all all close by!Pet friendly!! Bring your furry friends!! 40 lb weight limit, 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit ELAN300410

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W CORNELIA have any available units?
817 W CORNELIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 817 W CORNELIA currently offering any rent specials?
817 W CORNELIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W CORNELIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 W CORNELIA is pet friendly.
Does 817 W CORNELIA offer parking?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not offer parking.
Does 817 W CORNELIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W CORNELIA have a pool?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not have a pool.
Does 817 W CORNELIA have accessible units?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W CORNELIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 W CORNELIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 W CORNELIA does not have units with air conditioning.
