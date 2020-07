Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

A 3 story town-home that lives like a single family home! 1700 Sqft 3 Story + Roof Access. 2 Bed Plus Den and 3.1 baths. Flooded with natural light. Just steps to the park and tennis courts. Unit boosts 10' ceilings, kitchen peninsula, dining area, family room with gas fireplace, master bedroom with on-suite bathroom, easy to enter 2 car garage and ample storage. Rush Medical, Taylor Street, shopping and fun just out your door! Pets Negotiable and Move-in date of July may be flexible.