Chicago, IL
815 W Newport Ave 1r
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

815 W Newport Ave 1r

815 W Newport Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1r · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed/ 2 bath DUPLEX steps from Wrigley field!! - Property Id: 296435

Don't pass up this 3 bed/2.5 bath Duplex located within close proximity to Wrigley field, Clark st., and Belmont Harbor! This spacious open concept is perfect for entertaining with it's gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, center island, high-end appliances, and half bath conveniently located for guests. Enjoy privacy with master suite being located on main level- features include walk-in closet, custom shelving, and private master bath! Two bedrooms located downstairs offering bonus room, shared bathroom and wet bar boasting a built in wine rack. Washer/dryer in unit, outdoor balcony, and one garage parking space situated right outside your back door!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296435
Property Id 296435

(RLNE5841877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have any available units?
815 W Newport Ave 1r has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have?
Some of 815 W Newport Ave 1r's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 W Newport Ave 1r currently offering any rent specials?
815 W Newport Ave 1r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W Newport Ave 1r pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 W Newport Ave 1r is pet friendly.
Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r offer parking?
Yes, 815 W Newport Ave 1r does offer parking.
Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 W Newport Ave 1r offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have a pool?
No, 815 W Newport Ave 1r does not have a pool.
Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have accessible units?
No, 815 W Newport Ave 1r does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W Newport Ave 1r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 W Newport Ave 1r has units with dishwashers.
