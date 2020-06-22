815 W Newport Ave 1r

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed/ 2 bath DUPLEX steps from Wrigley field!! - Property Id: 296435



Don't pass up this 3 bed/2.5 bath Duplex located within close proximity to Wrigley field, Clark st., and Belmont Harbor! This spacious open concept is perfect for entertaining with it's gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, center island, high-end appliances, and half bath conveniently located for guests. Enjoy privacy with master suite being located on main level- features include walk-in closet, custom shelving, and private master bath! Two bedrooms located downstairs offering bonus room, shared bathroom and wet bar boasting a built in wine rack. Washer/dryer in unit, outdoor balcony, and one garage parking space situated right outside your back door!

