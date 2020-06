Amenities

Ultra Custom Built Condo in True Chatham Location! Free Heat!



Ultra Custom Built Condo in True Chatham Location! Free Heat! Condo Living with a Home style appeal! Spacious 6 room residence with rare separate formal dining room! This unit has continuous original hardwood flooring and decorative crown molding throughout! Storage is abundant with countless closet space and linen closet in a shared style bathroom! Garage parking is available at no charge. Laundry is below unit in a common area location and its coin operated.