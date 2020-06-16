811 W SUPERIOR.

Amenities

River West extra wide 2Bed/2Ba condo features 1400 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors, fireplace, tons of storage space and so much more. Large living room has ample space for multiple seating areas along with a large dining table, beautiful kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite with separate shower and jacuzzi tub, along with walk-in closet and double vanity. Balcony off mater suite has beautiful skyline views. Parking available for additional $100/mo. Blocks away from blue line, restaurants and entertainment. Perfect location! Pet friendly. No security deposit required, just a small $300 non-refundable move in fee



