811 W SUPERIOR.
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

811 W SUPERIOR

811 West Superior Street · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 West Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
River West extra wide 2Bed/2Ba condo features 1400 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors, fireplace, tons of storage space and so much more. Large living room has ample space for multiple seating areas along with a large dining table, beautiful kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite with separate shower and jacuzzi tub, along with walk-in closet and double vanity. Balcony off mater suite has beautiful skyline views. Parking available for additional $100/mo. Blocks away from blue line, restaurants and entertainment. Perfect location! Pet friendly. No security deposit required, just a small $300 non-refundable move in fee

Amenities: Storage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 811 W SUPERIOR have any available units?
811 W SUPERIOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W SUPERIOR have?
Some of 811 W SUPERIOR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W SUPERIOR currently offering any rent specials?
811 W SUPERIOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W SUPERIOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 W SUPERIOR is pet friendly.
Does 811 W SUPERIOR offer parking?
Yes, 811 W SUPERIOR does offer parking.
Does 811 W SUPERIOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 W SUPERIOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W SUPERIOR have a pool?
No, 811 W SUPERIOR does not have a pool.
Does 811 W SUPERIOR have accessible units?
No, 811 W SUPERIOR does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W SUPERIOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 W SUPERIOR has units with dishwashers.

