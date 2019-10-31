802 W 31st St 1B

Amenities
Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & Central AC - Property Id: 300178
Nice Huge 3 Bedroom and One Bath in 2nd Floor at Bridgeport, Close to Highway 90/94, Grocery Stores, Many Restaurants, Schools.
Good Size of Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Newer Cabinets; Huge Size of Living Room;
Beautiful Hardwood Floor Though Out.
Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.
Central Heat and Central Air Condition.
One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allowed.
Available on August 1.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300178
Property Id 300178
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5853456)