Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

802 W 31st St 1B

802 W 31st St · (773) 516-0013
Location

802 W 31st St, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, Central Heat & Central AC - Property Id: 300178

Nice Huge 3 Bedroom and One Bath in 2nd Floor at Bridgeport, Close to Highway 90/94, Grocery Stores, Many Restaurants, Schools.
Good Size of Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Newer Cabinets; Huge Size of Living Room;
Beautiful Hardwood Floor Though Out.
Tenant Pay Own Gas & Electrical.

Central Heat and Central Air Condition.
One Month Security Deposit Request; No Pets Allowed.

Available on August 1.
Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300178
Property Id 300178

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W 31st St 1B have any available units?
802 W 31st St 1B has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 W 31st St 1B have?
Some of 802 W 31st St 1B's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W 31st St 1B currently offering any rent specials?
802 W 31st St 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W 31st St 1B pet-friendly?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 802 W 31st St 1B offer parking?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B does not offer parking.
Does 802 W 31st St 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W 31st St 1B have a pool?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B does not have a pool.
Does 802 W 31st St 1B have accessible units?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W 31st St 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 W 31st St 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
