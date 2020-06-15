8 West Monroe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage media room valet service

Two bed, two full bath condo in Downtown Theatre District. Close to Millennium Park, Art Institute, Metra, Lakefront, Red/Blue/Green & Brown Line. All windows & Balcony has Downtown view, balcony is access from living room. Large windows, high ceiling, both bedrooms are fully enclosed with window and has closet (walk-in closet in master ), ample closet space, 42 in cabinet, granite counter, Hardwood floor, in unit washer & dryer. Rent includes: Heat, AC, cook gas, water, 24hr door person, on site management, Fob activated elevators, fitness center, party room, roof top deck with grills and dog run area. Valet parking available extra for $250 per month. Owner requires 700+ credit score for all applicants and verifiable income, no pets or smoking in the unit.