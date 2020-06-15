All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8 West Monroe Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:53 AM

8 West Monroe Street

8 W Monroe St · (773) 517-9490
Location

8 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60603
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
valet service
Two bed, two full bath condo in Downtown Theatre District. Close to Millennium Park, Art Institute, Metra, Lakefront, Red/Blue/Green & Brown Line. All windows & Balcony has Downtown view, balcony is access from living room. Large windows, high ceiling, both bedrooms are fully enclosed with window and has closet (walk-in closet in master ), ample closet space, 42 in cabinet, granite counter, Hardwood floor, in unit washer & dryer. Rent includes: Heat, AC, cook gas, water, 24hr door person, on site management, Fob activated elevators, fitness center, party room, roof top deck with grills and dog run area. Valet parking available extra for $250 per month. Owner requires 700+ credit score for all applicants and verifiable income, no pets or smoking in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 West Monroe Street have any available units?
8 West Monroe Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 West Monroe Street have?
Some of 8 West Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 West Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 West Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8 West Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 West Monroe Street does offer parking.
Does 8 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 West Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 West Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 8 West Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 8 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 West Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
