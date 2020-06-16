All apartments in Chicago
7958 South Luella Avenue
7958 South Luella Avenue

7958 South Luella Avenue · (312) 291-6178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7958 South Luella Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stainless steel appliances, rehabbed kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, and central heat. Close to Walgreens, Family Dollar, and Samba Foods. Nearby restaurants, Eckersall Park/Stadium, and close to 79th Street. Buses less than a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

