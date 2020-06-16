Stainless steel appliances, rehabbed kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, and central heat. Close to Walgreens, Family Dollar, and Samba Foods. Nearby restaurants, Eckersall Park/Stadium, and close to 79th Street. Buses less than a block away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7958 South Luella Avenue have any available units?
7958 South Luella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7958 South Luella Avenue have?
Some of 7958 South Luella Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7958 South Luella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7958 South Luella Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.