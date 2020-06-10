All apartments in Chicago
777 State

777 East Chicago Avenue · (312) 869-9652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Freshly remodeled with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, and huge floor to ceiling windows. Unit has outdoor terrace and is 2 levels of luxury. All new kitchen and bath, SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, brand new cabinets. Downstairs in the amenities area you'll get this massive outdoor patio with complimentary grills, family style seating, sunbathing, cabanas. One you step inside you have an indoor pool with surrounding walls of windows, lounge with free wifi across the whole area, art studio, and large on site laundry that is located right by these amenities, and the gym. Now there's not excuse to get both done......right? Indoor pool with an outdoor feel, dog run, party room, lounge, and fully equipped gym. Great location in the heart of the South Loop close to Trader Joes, Jewel, the El, buses, shopping, night life, and much more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 State have any available units?
777 State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 State have?
Some of 777 State's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 State currently offering any rent specials?
777 State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 State pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 State is pet friendly.
Does 777 State offer parking?
No, 777 State does not offer parking.
Does 777 State have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 State does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 State have a pool?
Yes, 777 State has a pool.
Does 777 State have accessible units?
No, 777 State does not have accessible units.
Does 777 State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 State has units with dishwashers.
