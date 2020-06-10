Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Freshly remodeled with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, and huge floor to ceiling windows. Unit has outdoor terrace and is 2 levels of luxury. All new kitchen and bath, SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, brand new cabinets. Downstairs in the amenities area you'll get this massive outdoor patio with complimentary grills, family style seating, sunbathing, cabanas. One you step inside you have an indoor pool with surrounding walls of windows, lounge with free wifi across the whole area, art studio, and large on site laundry that is located right by these amenities, and the gym. Now there's not excuse to get both done......right? Indoor pool with an outdoor feel, dog run, party room, lounge, and fully equipped gym. Great location in the heart of the South Loop close to Trader Joes, Jewel, the El, buses, shopping, night life, and much more.



Terms: One year lease