Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

777 N MICHIGAN AVE

777 North Michigan Avenue · (312) 965-7391
Location

777 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Adorable jr. 1 bed-studio with sep. sleeping area w/partial wall(11x8). Feels just like a cozy 1 bed for the price of a studio. Breakfast bar opens into bright living area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave!) alongside a marble entry and bath! Breathtaking view from the rooftop pool and sundeck! Valet parking available at additional cost. Located right on the Magnificent Mile on the intersection of Michigan Ave and Chicago Ave - it is just across from the Water Tower. It features an in-building Walgreens with private access for residents, steps from great shopping, food, nightlife and public transportation! Condo Features: - Open concept kitchen - Ample closet space - Newly painted - Brand new carpeting - Marble bath and tiles Building Features: - 24/7 doorman - Private access to Walgreens (you don't have to step out to get groceries during winter!) - Heated garage - valet parking (not incl. in rent) - Rooftop deck & pool - Gym - Laundry - Dry-cleaning services Amenities: (included in rent) - Gym - Pool - Cable - Water & Heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have any available units?
777 N MICHIGAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have?
Some of 777 N MICHIGAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 N MICHIGAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
777 N MICHIGAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 N MICHIGAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE offers parking.
Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE has a pool.
Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE has accessible units.
Does 777 N MICHIGAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 N MICHIGAN AVE has units with dishwashers.
