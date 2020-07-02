777 N MICHIGAN AVE

Amenities

Adorable jr. 1 bed-studio with sep. sleeping area w/partial wall(11x8). Feels just like a cozy 1 bed for the price of a studio. Breakfast bar opens into bright living area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave!) alongside a marble entry and bath! Breathtaking view from the rooftop pool and sundeck! Valet parking available at additional cost. Located right on the Magnificent Mile on the intersection of Michigan Ave and Chicago Ave - it is just across from the Water Tower. It features an in-building Walgreens with private access for residents, steps from great shopping, food, nightlife and public transportation! Condo Features: - Open concept kitchen - Ample closet space - Newly painted - Brand new carpeting - Marble bath and tiles Building Features: - 24/7 doorman - Private access to Walgreens (you don't have to step out to get groceries during winter!) - Heated garage - valet parking (not incl. in rent) - Rooftop deck & pool - Gym - Laundry - Dry-cleaning services Amenities: (included in rent) - Gym - Pool - Cable - Water & Heat