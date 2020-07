Amenities

This 6-unit building located in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry and Off-Street Parking. Walking distance to Rosenblum Park, Walgreens, Aldi and Local Restaurants. Commute easily via Bus 28 at Stony Island & 78th or ME Metra Electric at the Cheltenham stop. The property is also directly accessible to I-90 Chicago Skyway. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing