7722 N Ashland Ave H2

Amenities
Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry - Property Id: 174944
Location: 7722 N Ashland Ave, Chicago , IL
Rent: $1795
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Pets: Cats and Dogs OK
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Covered spot for rent for $100
Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry, & Free WIFI!
Enjoy this gorgeous condo quality 2 bedroom/2bath in Rogers Park
Dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite countertops
Black appliances
In Unit Laundry
Convenient eat-in kitchen counter
Hardwood floors
Large living space with exposed brick dining area
Large bedrooms with Walk in Closet in Master
Gorgeous Balcony looks out into Courtyard
Central Heat/AC
Building Features:
Water and WIFI included in rent
Pets welcome
Front door intercom with security access control
Short walk to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and beach
Nearby Howard Red Line stop and buses
