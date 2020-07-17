All apartments in Chicago
7722 N Ashland Ave H2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

7722 N Ashland Ave H2

7722 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

7722 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H2 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry - Property Id: 174944

Location: 7722 N Ashland Ave, Chicago , IL

Rent: $1795
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Pets: Cats and Dogs OK
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Covered spot for rent for $100

Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry, & Free WIFI!

Enjoy this gorgeous condo quality 2 bedroom/2bath in Rogers Park

Dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite countertops
Black appliances
In Unit Laundry
Convenient eat-in kitchen counter
Hardwood floors
Large living space with exposed brick dining area
Large bedrooms with Walk in Closet in Master
Gorgeous Balcony looks out into Courtyard
Central Heat/AC
Building Features:
Water and WIFI included in rent
Pets welcome
Front door intercom with security access control
Short walk to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and beach
Nearby Howard Red Line stop and buses

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7722-n-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-h2/174944
Property Id 174944

(RLNE5965542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have any available units?
7722 N Ashland Ave H2 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have?
Some of 7722 N Ashland Ave H2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 currently offering any rent specials?
7722 N Ashland Ave H2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 is pet friendly.
Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 offer parking?
Yes, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 offers parking.
Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have a pool?
No, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 does not have a pool.
Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have accessible units?
No, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 N Ashland Ave H2 has units with dishwashers.
