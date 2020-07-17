7722 N Ashland Ave H2

Amenities

Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry - Property Id: 174944



Location: 7722 N Ashland Ave, Chicago , IL



Rent: $1795

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Pets: Cats and Dogs OK

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Covered spot for rent for $100



Great 2Br/ 2Ba with Balcony, In-Unit Laundry, & Free WIFI!



Enjoy this gorgeous condo quality 2 bedroom/2bath in Rogers Park



Dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite countertops

Black appliances

In Unit Laundry

Convenient eat-in kitchen counter

Hardwood floors

Large living space with exposed brick dining area

Large bedrooms with Walk in Closet in Master

Gorgeous Balcony looks out into Courtyard

Central Heat/AC

Building Features:

Water and WIFI included in rent

Pets welcome

Front door intercom with security access control

Short walk to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and beach

Nearby Howard Red Line stop and buses



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7722-n-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-h2/174944

