Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

7610 S Essex Ave 102

7610 South Essex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7610 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3 BED IN SOUTH SHORE! - Property Id: 215079

COME HOME TO THE COMFORTS OF THIS 3 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SHORE! SPACIOUS AND COZY, LARGE LIVING SPACE UPDATED KITCHEN AND HEAT INCLUDED!

Application requirements**550+ Credit Score**Income 3x the rent** No evictions **

MOVE IN FEE $500

Please TEXT or EMAIL TREMAINE BROWN at DREAM SPOTS LEASING to schedule a showing or for more information: trebrown.dreamspotsrealestate@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215079
Property Id 215079

(RLNE5791326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have any available units?
7610 S Essex Ave 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have?
Some of 7610 S Essex Ave 102's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 S Essex Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
7610 S Essex Ave 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 S Essex Ave 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 is pet friendly.
Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have a pool?
No, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 does not have a pool.
Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 S Essex Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 S Essex Ave 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
