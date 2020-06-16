All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

757 N Orleans St 1711

757 N Orleans St · (773) 318-3881
Location

757 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1711 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL RIVER NORTH CONDO W/ PARKING INCLUDED! - Property Id: 232799

This is one of River North's most desirable locations! 2Bed/2Ba corner rental in newer construction, full amenity building! Features hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Master bath with soaking tub and dual vanity. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include 24 hour doorman, pool, sundeck, dry cleaners, fitness area, bike room and business center. Close to the best restaurants, shopping, galleries and Michigan Ave. Close proximity to brown, red and blue line CTA train stations. Indoor heated garage parking included! Rent also includes heat, A/C, water, cooking gas, basic cable, internet and addtl storage! Available April 1st.
Property Id 232799

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have any available units?
757 N Orleans St 1711 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have?
Some of 757 N Orleans St 1711's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 N Orleans St 1711 currently offering any rent specials?
757 N Orleans St 1711 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 N Orleans St 1711 pet-friendly?
No, 757 N Orleans St 1711 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 offer parking?
Yes, 757 N Orleans St 1711 does offer parking.
Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 N Orleans St 1711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have a pool?
Yes, 757 N Orleans St 1711 has a pool.
Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have accessible units?
No, 757 N Orleans St 1711 does not have accessible units.
Does 757 N Orleans St 1711 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 N Orleans St 1711 has units with dishwashers.
