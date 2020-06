Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious updated 2nd floor unit will check off all your boxes. Large living room with separate dining room. Hardwood floors in living, dinning and bedrooms. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sunny enclosed back porch perfect for breakfast room, den or office. Backyard space for outdoor activities. Two car garage can be rented for an additional $50 per month.