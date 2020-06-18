738 W Melrose.

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Lakeview w/ quartz counters, ss appliances, w/d in unit, & central heat/ac! Adorable 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Lakeview location close to everything available 1/1/2020! This unit boasts dark hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, spacious bedroom with remodeled bath, dedicated dining area, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, and central air/heat. Hit the bustling shopping districts along Broadway in East Lakeview, along Belmont near Boystown, and the lively Southport Corridor for local boutiques, record shops, and vintage treasure hunting. Or live it up with the locals at the seemingly endless array of bars and pubs, and the dozens of much-loved neighborhood restaurants that lie in between.