Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM

738 W Melrose

738 West Melrose Street · (646) 725-7625
Location

738 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Lakeview w/ quartz counters, ss appliances, w/d in unit, & central heat/ac! Adorable 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Lakeview location close to everything available 1/1/2020! This unit boasts dark hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, spacious bedroom with remodeled bath, dedicated dining area, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, and central air/heat. Hit the bustling shopping districts along Broadway in East Lakeview, along Belmont near Boystown, and the lively Southport Corridor for local boutiques, record shops, and vintage treasure hunting. Or live it up with the locals at the seemingly endless array of bars and pubs, and the dozens of much-loved neighborhood restaurants that lie in between.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 738 W Melrose have any available units?
738 W Melrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 W Melrose have?
Some of 738 W Melrose's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 W Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
738 W Melrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 W Melrose pet-friendly?
No, 738 W Melrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 738 W Melrose offer parking?
No, 738 W Melrose does not offer parking.
Does 738 W Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 W Melrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 W Melrose have a pool?
No, 738 W Melrose does not have a pool.
Does 738 W Melrose have accessible units?
No, 738 W Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 738 W Melrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 W Melrose has units with dishwashers.

