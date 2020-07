Amenities

This 32-unit building in North Austin on the West Side of Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, Porch, Hardwood Floors, and Patio/Balcony. Walking distance to Hazelnut Playlot Park, West Suburban Hospital, Good Guys Grocery, 24 Hour Stop & Go, and Peeples Taco Place. Commute easily via Austin & Superior Bus Line or CTA Green Line at the Austin-Green stop. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing on these apartments.