7330 Damen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely three bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fan, renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and AC, back deck, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease