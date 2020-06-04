All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

7330 Damen

7330 N Damen Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

7330 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely three bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fan, renovated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and AC, back deck, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Damen have any available units?
7330 Damen has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Damen have?
Some of 7330 Damen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Damen currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Damen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Damen pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 Damen is pet friendly.
Does 7330 Damen offer parking?
No, 7330 Damen does not offer parking.
Does 7330 Damen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Damen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Damen have a pool?
No, 7330 Damen does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Damen have accessible units?
No, 7330 Damen does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 Damen has units with dishwashers.
