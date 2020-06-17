All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

733 West Bittersweet Place

733 West Bittersweet Place · (312) 265-8000
Location

733 West Bittersweet Place, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
bike storage
Updated, top floor 2 bed/1 bath condo in charming Buena Park/Lakeview brick courtyard building! Located 1/2 block from the lake, this unit boasts a large living/dining room combo with decorative fireplace overlooking a lush and serene courtyard. The sunny kitchen features plenty of granite counters. neutral white cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, fridge, microwave and a gas stove/oven). A quaint, south facing balcony with expansive view is located right off the kitchen. The two large bedrooms stream in natural light; and the updated bathroom showcases a crisp and classic look with white subway tiles and white vanity. IN UNIT LAUNDRY plus extra common machines in basement, if desired. Hardwood floors, custom closets, a large basement storage unit, bike storage, plus a dog run and common patio for grilling complete the package. HEAT INCLUDED in rent! Close to everything -- lakefront amenities, public transportation (red line, express buses), great eats, shops, groceries and entertainment. Permit street parking and same block rental options available as well. A true gem! VACANT, CLEAN AND SAFE TO SHOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 West Bittersweet Place have any available units?
733 West Bittersweet Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 West Bittersweet Place have?
Some of 733 West Bittersweet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 West Bittersweet Place currently offering any rent specials?
733 West Bittersweet Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 West Bittersweet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 West Bittersweet Place is pet friendly.
Does 733 West Bittersweet Place offer parking?
No, 733 West Bittersweet Place does not offer parking.
Does 733 West Bittersweet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 West Bittersweet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 West Bittersweet Place have a pool?
No, 733 West Bittersweet Place does not have a pool.
Does 733 West Bittersweet Place have accessible units?
No, 733 West Bittersweet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 733 West Bittersweet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 West Bittersweet Place has units with dishwashers.
