733 West Bittersweet Place

Updated, top floor 2 bed/1 bath condo in charming Buena Park/Lakeview brick courtyard building! Located 1/2 block from the lake, this unit boasts a large living/dining room combo with decorative fireplace overlooking a lush and serene courtyard. The sunny kitchen features plenty of granite counters. neutral white cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, fridge, microwave and a gas stove/oven). A quaint, south facing balcony with expansive view is located right off the kitchen. The two large bedrooms stream in natural light; and the updated bathroom showcases a crisp and classic look with white subway tiles and white vanity. IN UNIT LAUNDRY plus extra common machines in basement, if desired. Hardwood floors, custom closets, a large basement storage unit, bike storage, plus a dog run and common patio for grilling complete the package. HEAT INCLUDED in rent! Close to everything -- lakefront amenities, public transportation (red line, express buses), great eats, shops, groceries and entertainment. Permit street parking and same block rental options available as well. A true gem! VACANT, CLEAN AND SAFE TO SHOW!