733 W Sheridan Rd

Amenities
The heart of Lakeview Lake Michigan,Wrigley Field - Property Id: 277348
Live in the heart of Lakeview, near Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Lakeview living is easier when the whole world is at your fingertips. Unwind with a modern, connected smart home designed around your comfort.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277348
Property Id 277348
(RLNE5898776)