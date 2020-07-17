All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 733 W Sheridan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
733 W Sheridan Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

733 W Sheridan Rd

733 West Sheridan Road · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

733 West Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2668 · Avail. now

$2,668

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The heart of Lakeview Lake Michigan,Wrigley Field - Property Id: 277348

Live in the heart of Lakeview, near Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Lakeview living is easier when the whole world is at your fingertips. Unwind with a modern, connected smart home designed around your comfort.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277348
Property Id 277348

(RLNE5898776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have any available units?
733 W Sheridan Rd has a unit available for $2,668 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 733 W Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
733 W Sheridan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 W Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 W Sheridan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd offer parking?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 W Sheridan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 W Sheridan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 733 W Sheridan Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity