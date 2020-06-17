All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

7320 N RIDGE

7320 North Ridge Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7320 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Heart of Rogers Park!
This condo quality 1 bedroom apartment has been completely rehabbed. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances including microwave and dishwasher, renovated bathroom. Units feature either hardwood floors or carpet. A/C units are provided. Heat included! Free storage locker! Two laundry rooms available on-site. Pets welcome. Great Rogers Park location close to transportation, grocery, restaurants and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 N RIDGE have any available units?
7320 N RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 N RIDGE have?
Some of 7320 N RIDGE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 N RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
7320 N RIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 N RIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 N RIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 7320 N RIDGE offer parking?
No, 7320 N RIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 7320 N RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 N RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 N RIDGE have a pool?
No, 7320 N RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 7320 N RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 7320 N RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 N RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 N RIDGE has units with dishwashers.
