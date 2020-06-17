7320 N RIDGE

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Heart of Rogers Park!

This condo quality 1 bedroom apartment has been completely rehabbed. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances including microwave and dishwasher, renovated bathroom. Units feature either hardwood floors or carpet. A/C units are provided. Heat included! Free storage locker! Two laundry rooms available on-site. Pets welcome. Great Rogers Park location close to transportation, grocery, restaurants and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.