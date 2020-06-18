732 North Ada St.

Amenities

Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building (732 N. Ada) **WAIVED MOVE-IN FEES** 1Bed /1Bath Unit Available NOW! Flexible Move-in! Features: -Brand New Gut Rehab -New Stainless Steel Appliances -Laundry In-Unit -Hardwood Floors -Central Heat and Air -Quartz Countertops -Brand New Bathrooms w/ Glass Showers -2nd Floor Unit Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit, Move-In Fee Only Pet Friendly, No Restrictions **EXCELLENT LOCATION 1 Minute Walk to Eckhart Park, 7 Minute Walk To The Blue Line, One Block from Milwaukee and Elizabeth Bus Stop, Off of the up and coming trendy Chicago Ave (Gyms, Restaurants, Wineries) , Easy Access to 94 Express Way ***Pictures are staged and appliances mimic what may be in the unit*** Please call/text Max for showings 847-533-8762



Terms: One year lease