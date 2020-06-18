All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
732 North Ada St.
732 North Ada St.

732 North Ada Street · (847) 533-8762
Chicago
West Town
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

732 North Ada Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building (732 N. Ada) **WAIVED MOVE-IN FEES** 1Bed /1Bath Unit Available NOW! Flexible Move-in! Features: -Brand New Gut Rehab -New Stainless Steel Appliances -Laundry In-Unit -Hardwood Floors -Central Heat and Air -Quartz Countertops -Brand New Bathrooms w/ Glass Showers -2nd Floor Unit Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit, Move-In Fee Only Pet Friendly, No Restrictions **EXCELLENT LOCATION 1 Minute Walk to Eckhart Park, 7 Minute Walk To The Blue Line, One Block from Milwaukee and Elizabeth Bus Stop, Off of the up and coming trendy Chicago Ave (Gyms, Restaurants, Wineries) , Easy Access to 94 Express Way ***Pictures are staged and appliances mimic what may be in the unit*** Please call/text Max for showings 847-533-8762

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 North Ada St. have any available units?
732 North Ada St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 North Ada St. have?
Some of 732 North Ada St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 North Ada St. currently offering any rent specials?
732 North Ada St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 North Ada St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 North Ada St. is pet friendly.
Does 732 North Ada St. offer parking?
No, 732 North Ada St. does not offer parking.
Does 732 North Ada St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 North Ada St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 North Ada St. have a pool?
No, 732 North Ada St. does not have a pool.
Does 732 North Ada St. have accessible units?
No, 732 North Ada St. does not have accessible units.
Does 732 North Ada St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 North Ada St. has units with dishwashers.
