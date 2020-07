Amenities

Entire building just renovated in the past year!



* Quartz Countertops with subway tile backsplash

* Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

* Four closets

* Ceiling fans

* LED lighting throughout

* High end bathroom and shower finishes

* The unit has great little designer touches such as magnetic knife bar built into the backsplash and niche and decorative tile and niche in the shower



Laundry in building. Storage locker included in rent.



Less than a ten minute walk to both the El (Howard or Jarvis) and Metra (Rogers Park). One mile from all of the Rogers Park beaches. Across the street from Pottawattomie Park.

16 unit multi-family building