Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:14 PM

729 West Sheridan Road

729 West Sheridan Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675280
Location

729 West Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 · Avail. now

$2,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath
Viridian on Sheridan offers refined apartments in Lakeview, Chicago just steps from the lakefront. The modern apartments offer designer finishes and smart technology features, with stunning lake and city skyline views. Viridian on Sheridan includes open-concept one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, topped off with a penthouse-level amenity floor. All of our apartments have a selection of the finest features and amenities, where you'll be able to relax and enjoy your beautiful home in style. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Amenities:
Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Washer
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 West Sheridan Road have any available units?
729 West Sheridan Road has a unit available for $2,854 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 729 West Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
729 West Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 West Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 West Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road offer parking?
No, 729 West Sheridan Road does not offer parking.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 West Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 729 West Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 729 West Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 West Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 West Sheridan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 West Sheridan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
