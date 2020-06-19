All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

725-727 E 50th St HOA

725 E 50th St · (773) 466-8325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 E 50th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 727 E 50th St 3E HARI · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Glorious Sun Soaked 3-Bed, 2-Bath "Penthouse" with Panoramic Views - AVAILABLE NOW: This East Bronzeville condo is located on a quiet, one-way street in a gorgeous early 20th century boutique greystone. No detail is overlooked, with features including hardwood floors, tall base moldings, solid-core doors, contemporary lighting, Decora switches and dimmers, a laundry room with a front-loading washer and dryer and walk-in closets fitted with stainless steel closet organizers.

The expansive gourmet kitchen is equipped with Uba Tuba slab granite counter-tops, 42” upper cabinetry, stainless steel Samsung and Bosch appliances including a dishwasher and 5 burner stove. The kitchen flows into a 14 X 11 dining room and opens onto a 10 X 7 private deck.

The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet with 42’ of lineal shelves and 11’ of hanging shelves, right across from a hall closet with 4’ of hanging and 16’ lineal shelving. The master bath is equipped with a 6' Whirlpool and Black Noir St. Laurent marble floors that contrast the Bianco Carrara marble slab on the double vanity.

This unit is conveniently located a short walk to the Green Line, one block to major buses and nearby Lake Shore Drive and Interstate 90/94. Mariano’s at 39th St and King Drive or the Hyde Park Whole Foods are also close by. Gated parking is available for an additional $85/month.

Our property management office is located in Bronzeville, just a few minutes away. We strive to make residents feel at ease by providing 24/7 emergency phone service, professional landscaping, swift snow removal, and cutting-edge technology to submit maintenance requests and pay your rent online. To learn about all the ways we go above and beyond in serving residents, read more here: https://www.southsidestoriesrentals.com/our-services.

* Price and conditions are subject to change without notice
** Minimum requirements: No evictions or open Chapter 13 and a minimum 600 credit score

(RLNE3414891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have any available units?
725-727 E 50th St HOA has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have?
Some of 725-727 E 50th St HOA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725-727 E 50th St HOA currently offering any rent specials?
725-727 E 50th St HOA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725-727 E 50th St HOA pet-friendly?
Yes, 725-727 E 50th St HOA is pet friendly.
Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA offer parking?
Yes, 725-727 E 50th St HOA does offer parking.
Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725-727 E 50th St HOA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have a pool?
Yes, 725-727 E 50th St HOA has a pool.
Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have accessible units?
No, 725-727 E 50th St HOA does not have accessible units.
Does 725-727 E 50th St HOA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725-727 E 50th St HOA has units with dishwashers.
