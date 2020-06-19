725-727 E 50th St HOA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments

Glorious Sun Soaked 3-Bed, 2-Bath "Penthouse" with Panoramic Views - AVAILABLE NOW: This East Bronzeville condo is located on a quiet, one-way street in a gorgeous early 20th century boutique greystone. No detail is overlooked, with features including hardwood floors, tall base moldings, solid-core doors, contemporary lighting, Decora switches and dimmers, a laundry room with a front-loading washer and dryer and walk-in closets fitted with stainless steel closet organizers.



The expansive gourmet kitchen is equipped with Uba Tuba slab granite counter-tops, 42” upper cabinetry, stainless steel Samsung and Bosch appliances including a dishwasher and 5 burner stove. The kitchen flows into a 14 X 11 dining room and opens onto a 10 X 7 private deck.



The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet with 42’ of lineal shelves and 11’ of hanging shelves, right across from a hall closet with 4’ of hanging and 16’ lineal shelving. The master bath is equipped with a 6' Whirlpool and Black Noir St. Laurent marble floors that contrast the Bianco Carrara marble slab on the double vanity.



This unit is conveniently located a short walk to the Green Line, one block to major buses and nearby Lake Shore Drive and Interstate 90/94. Mariano’s at 39th St and King Drive or the Hyde Park Whole Foods are also close by. Gated parking is available for an additional $85/month.



Our property management office is located in Bronzeville, just a few minutes away. We strive to make residents feel at ease by providing 24/7 emergency phone service, professional landscaping, swift snow removal, and cutting-edge technology to submit maintenance requests and pay your rent online. To learn about all the ways we go above and beyond in serving residents, read more here: https://www.southsidestoriesrentals.com/our-services.



** Minimum requirements: No evictions or open Chapter 13 and a minimum 600 credit score



