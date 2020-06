Amenities

Great 2 bed with washer & dryer in unit - Property Id: 252334



This great 2 bedroom apartment features an updated beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, stove and fridge.



Bathroom has also been remodeled with a beautiful granite. Hardwood floors are brand new throughout unit.



The unit has CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT



& and IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER



This unit is a 3rd floor walk up/ no elevator



Does included a small back patio



For showings please contact Klaudia from Landstar at 224.875.9115

