722 South Dearborn Street

Beautiful loft with floor to ceiling windows looking over Printers Row views!!

Don't miss this huge 1600 sq ft corner unit loft with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and great views of the city! This unit features a large open kitchen, renovated bathroom with both shower and separate bath tub, in-unit laundry and a very spacious walk-in closet! Excellent Printer's Row location within walking distance to the Loop, Museum Campus, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and public transportation. Garage parking available across the street at 801 S Plymouth for $225/mo.



