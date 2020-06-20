All apartments in Chicago
722 South Dearborn Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

722 South Dearborn Street

722 South Dearborn Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful loft with floor to ceiling windows looking over Printers Row views!!
Don't miss this huge 1600 sq ft corner unit loft with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and great views of the city! This unit features a large open kitchen, renovated bathroom with both shower and separate bath tub, in-unit laundry and a very spacious walk-in closet! Excellent Printer's Row location within walking distance to the Loop, Museum Campus, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and public transportation. Garage parking available across the street at 801 S Plymouth for $225/mo.

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Bicycle Room, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 South Dearborn Street have any available units?
722 South Dearborn Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 South Dearborn Street have?
Some of 722 South Dearborn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 South Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 South Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 South Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 South Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 South Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 South Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 722 South Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 South Dearborn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 South Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 722 South Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 South Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 722 South Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 South Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 South Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
