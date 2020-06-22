All apartments in Chicago
717 W Barry Ave 1E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

717 W Barry Ave 1E

717 W Barry Ave · (872) 704-0744
Location

717 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
Unit 1E Available 08/01/20 717 W BARRY AVE, #1E - Property Id: 296299

Fantastic Two Bedroom in Prime East Lake View Location!
Barry Court is located in the heart of Lakeview but still close to the action in Wrigleyville. Tucked away near the intersection of Halsted and Clark, CTA Buses and the Belmont Red Line are all in close proximity. The courtyard building is home to 2 bedroom and studio apartments with hardwood floors and modern kitchens. *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*

Amenities:
Laundry, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296299
Property Id 296299

(RLNE5865201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have any available units?
717 W Barry Ave 1E has a unit available for $1,722 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have?
Some of 717 W Barry Ave 1E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 W Barry Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
717 W Barry Ave 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 W Barry Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 W Barry Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 717 W Barry Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 W Barry Ave 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 717 W Barry Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 717 W Barry Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 717 W Barry Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 W Barry Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
