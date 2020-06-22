Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage

Unit 1E Available 08/01/20 717 W BARRY AVE, #1E - Property Id: 296299



Fantastic Two Bedroom in Prime East Lake View Location!

Barry Court is located in the heart of Lakeview but still close to the action in Wrigleyville. Tucked away near the intersection of Halsted and Clark, CTA Buses and the Belmont Red Line are all in close proximity. The courtyard building is home to 2 bedroom and studio apartments with hardwood floors and modern kitchens. *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*



