7150 S Cornell Ave 1E

Studio Apartment in South Shore



Beautiful studio apartment in the historic South Shore neighborhood. One block southeast of Stony Island intersection in a masonry courtyard apartment building. The unit contains a large living space with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, marble countertops, and newer appliances. Also has two closets, bathroom with a tub, and its own furnace with digital thermostat.



Building is secured, quiet and just a 4 minute walk to the train, Starbucks, bank, shopping and more. $375 move-in fee, $45 application fee.



Income must be 3X rental amount ($1875), no evictions & credit score above 600.



The building is managed by Paper Street Realty, however, owners remain engaged closely with the tenants and building.



$625/month



Transit

Stony Island Station

Walk: 4 min

Distance: 0.2 mi

Bryn Mawr Station

Walk: 10 min

Distance: 0.5 mi

75th St (Grand Crossing) Station

Walk: 18 min

Distance: 1.0 mi

No Pets Allowed



