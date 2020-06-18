7150 S Cornell Ave 1E

Amenities
Unit 1E Available 07/01/20 Studio Apartment in South Shore - Property Id: 85532
Beautiful studio apartment in the historic South Shore neighborhood. One block southeast of Stony Island intersection in a masonry courtyard apartment building. The unit contains a large living space with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, marble countertops, and newer appliances. Also has two closets, bathroom with a tub, and its own furnace with digital thermostat.
Building is secured, quiet and just a 4 minute walk to the train, Starbucks, bank, shopping and more. $375 move-in fee, $45 application fee.
Income must be 3X rental amount ($1875), no evictions & credit score above 600.
The building is managed by Paper Street Realty, however, owners remain engaged closely with the tenants and building.
$625/month
Transit
Stony Island Station
Walk: 4 min
Distance: 0.2 mi
Bryn Mawr Station
Walk: 10 min
Distance: 0.5 mi
75th St (Grand Crossing) Station
Walk: 18 min
Distance: 1.0 mi
No Pets Allowed
