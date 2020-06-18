All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7150 S Cornell Ave 1E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7150 S Cornell Ave 1E

7150 South Cornell Avenue · (312) 725-6952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7150 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Jul 1

$625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Unit 1E Available 07/01/20 Studio Apartment in South Shore - Property Id: 85532

To schedule a showing, MUST FILL OUT FORM BELOW...
https://goo.gl/forms/VSltI8LLBQIH7G6p2

Beautiful studio apartment in the historic South Shore neighborhood. One block southeast of Stony Island intersection in a masonry courtyard apartment building. The unit contains a large living space with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, marble countertops, and newer appliances. Also has two closets, bathroom with a tub, and its own furnace with digital thermostat.

Building is secured, quiet and just a 4 minute walk to the train, Starbucks, bank, shopping and more. $375 move-in fee, $45 application fee.

Income must be 3X rental amount ($1875), no evictions & credit score above 600.

The building is managed by Paper Street Realty, however, owners remain engaged closely with the tenants and building.

$625/month

Transit
Stony Island Station
Walk: 4 min
Distance: 0.2 mi
Bryn Mawr Station
Walk: 10 min
Distance: 0.5 mi
75th St (Grand Crossing) Station
Walk: 18 min
Distance: 1.0 mi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85532
Property Id 85532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have any available units?
7150 S Cornell Ave 1E has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have?
Some of 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E's amenities include hardwood floors, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
7150 S Cornell Ave 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E pet-friendly?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7150 S Cornell Ave 1E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity