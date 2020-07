Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Welcome to 7120 S Wabash in the beautiful Park Manor neighborhood of Chicago! Our 18-unit building includes phone entry intercom and apartments with pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and more. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Market Fisheries, Meyering Park, Subway Restaurants, and Sunny Sub. Located one block from the I-94 Expressway, and commuting is easy via CTA Red Line at 69th or CTA bus lines 24, 29, & 71. Section 8 is accepted. Call us today to schedule a showing!