Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL 2BDRM IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING - Property Id: 296128



SPACIOUS TWO BED AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE LARGE CLOSETS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING.



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

NET INCOME 3X THE RENT

525+ CREDIT SCORE

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES



PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL Brittany Smith FROM DREAM SPOTS LEASING FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (BRITTANY.DREAMSPOTS@GMAIL.COM)

(708) 571-9294

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296128

