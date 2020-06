Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIMITED OFFER: **$500 OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/20**A comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. Renovated in 2018 which included: hardwood floors, maple flush panel mocha cabinets in the kitchen, kitchen appliances, remodeled bathroom and washer/dryer. Nearby parks, grocery shopping, schools & more. No security deposit required however there is a $500 non-refundable move in fee.



