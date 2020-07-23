701 W Brompton Ave 03

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 1 Bed Available in Heart - Property Id: 250335



Don't Miss Out!

Great 1 bedroom apartment situated near Broadway & Addison. Apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, renovated kitchen & bath, good closet space. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Great location across from Jewel, 2 1/2 blocks to Whole Foods, easy access to public transportation, short walk to the Lake, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/701-w-brompton-ave-chicago-il-unit-03/250335

Property Id 250335



(RLNE5942538)