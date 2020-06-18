All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:33 AM

701 S CARPENTER

701 South Carpenter Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

701 South Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 2BED TOWNHOME WITH ROOFTOP DECK + VIEWS, GARAGE INCLD
Rarely available townhome in great location! Features a 2-car garage and roof deck with amazing city views! The living room features a fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in common areas (bedrooms are carpeted). Spa like master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double vanity & sky light. Upgraded fixtures thru out. Walking Distance To Two Parks, A Library, The Blue Line, UIC, Major Department Stores, Grocery Stores, And Everything That West Loop Has To Offer. Minutes To The Loop And The Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S CARPENTER have any available units?
701 S CARPENTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S CARPENTER have?
Some of 701 S CARPENTER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S CARPENTER currently offering any rent specials?
701 S CARPENTER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S CARPENTER pet-friendly?
No, 701 S CARPENTER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 701 S CARPENTER offer parking?
Yes, 701 S CARPENTER does offer parking.
Does 701 S CARPENTER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S CARPENTER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S CARPENTER have a pool?
No, 701 S CARPENTER does not have a pool.
Does 701 S CARPENTER have accessible units?
No, 701 S CARPENTER does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S CARPENTER have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S CARPENTER does not have units with dishwashers.
