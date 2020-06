Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful South Shore 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287136



Beautiful South Shore 1Bd 1B Walking distance from the beach South Shore 1BD 1Bath $1145/Month $500/non refundable move in fee upon approval .

Utilities Cooking gas/Heat /water.

Stainless steal appliances

Selling fans

To much to list

Requirements

600 credit score

3x's monthly income

No eviction ,No bankruptcies

1yr at current job

Good rental history

For all showings please contact Mercedes with Dream spots leasing (773)931-9888 for faster response please TEXT.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287136

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807947)